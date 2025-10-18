October 18, 2025 at 6:15 am

Woman Got Into A Fight With Her Sister, And She Fought Back By Revealing A Secret That Emotionally Hurt Her

by Heide Lazaro

Two girls having a stressful fight

Freepik/Reddit

Family secrets can damage relationships.

Would you ever use a secret to intentionally hurt someone?

This woman grew up as the black sheep of the family with a narcissistic mother.

When she and her sister got into an argument, she blurted out a secret her sister didn’t know about.

The truth left her sister shocked, angry, and unwilling to speak to her.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Aitah for telling my sister she has a different father than mine?

My mother is a narcissist.

And I’m the black sheep of my family.

So, everyone basically hates me.

This woman and her sister got into a little fight.

Well, the other day, my sister annoyed me by telling me something awful and offensive.

I said, well, at least, I know who my father is. My mother says she doesn’t know if you’re my father’s daughter.

Dad passed away, so we can’t ask him.

She remembered some details about their past that her mom revealed to her.

But when I was 8, I remember my mother cheated on my father.

She even told me to speak on the phone with the guy to say hello.

After a few months, we moved states and my sister was born.

My mother, along the years, always reminded me, we don’t know if your sister is your father’s.

She used this information to hurt her sister.

That was always in my head, and so I blurted it out to hurt her the way she hurt me.

My mother never said don’t tell your sister or anything, but it’s clear she never told her.

Now, my sister won’t talk to me and says she can’t believe I would make something like that up to make mother look bad.

She clearly lived a different childhood than I.

I wonder who her sister’s father really is.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers some suggestions.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 11.21.00 AM Woman Got Into A Fight With Her Sister, And She Fought Back By Revealing A Secret That Emotionally Hurt Her

This user gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 11.21.33 AM Woman Got Into A Fight With Her Sister, And She Fought Back By Revealing A Secret That Emotionally Hurt Her

Uh oh! People are calling her out.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 11.22.11 AM Woman Got Into A Fight With Her Sister, And She Fought Back By Revealing A Secret That Emotionally Hurt Her

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 11.23.00 AM Woman Got Into A Fight With Her Sister, And She Fought Back By Revealing A Secret That Emotionally Hurt Her

Finally, it looks like she didn’t get the reaction she was hoping.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 11.23.38 AM Woman Got Into A Fight With Her Sister, And She Fought Back By Revealing A Secret That Emotionally Hurt Her

Sometimes, the truth hurts more than the lie that hid it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter