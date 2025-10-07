Woman Has To Stay Late At Work, But Her Husband Is Really Upset That She Didn’t Call Him To Let Him Know

Imagine having a job where you have to stay at work until your replacement arrives.

That means you’d have to work late if your replacement was late for work.

That’s the situation the woman in today’s story was in, but that wasn’t the problem.

The problem was how her husband reacted when she got home.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for leaving work an hour and a half late and not informing my husband? A couple days ago I left work an hour and a half late. Due to the nature of my work, I am not able to have my cellphone on me and I am not able to leave without someone replacing me. My replacement was late due to a personal emergency. So I was not able to let him know I’d be late. Once I was able to use my phone, I let him know what happened, apologized, and told him I’d be home soon.

Her husband was upset.

When I was finally home, he was being short with me for the rest of the night. After the kids went to bed, I told him he needs to talk. I knew it was about me getting home late, and I apologized again and told him I would have warned him if I was able to. He told me I should have left at my scheduled time no matter what.

He seems to think his plans are more important than her job.

He had plans with people and had to miss them because I was late and he was home with the kids. He said it’s also not the first time, which is true, it’s happened a few times over the last couple years, but never this long. He said in the future, I need to leave on time or text him and ask if I am able to stay late. AITA for leaving work and not warning my husband?

Her husband needs to accept the realities of her job. She can’t have her phone with her, and she has to stay until her replacement arrives.

It is what it is.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the boss is the problem.

This person is baffled that there isn’t a way for her to contact her husband.

Another person would’ve been really worried if their spouse were home that late.

This person thinks the husband is being unreasonable.

Another person thinks she really needed to find a way to contact her husband.

Sometimes working late is part of the job.

