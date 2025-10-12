Woman Made Games With Prizes For Her Kid’s Birthday Party, But When One Girl Didn’t Win, Her Mom Said It Was Unfair

Most people don’t like being told how to parent their kids, but it’s hard not to speak up when you feel strongly about something.

In this case, a mom was just throwing a birthday party with games when another mom called her out on not having enough prizes for all the kids.

Was she in the wrong for it? Or should the other mom teach her kid to lose gracefully?

AITA for making kid ‘cry’ at a bday party A little context: It was MY child’s birthday party, she turned 7. We invited 10 girls, all in the 7-8y age range. Next to the obvious snacks, sweets, play activities I decided to do a couple of games where kids could win prizes. We did 8 games -like Bingo, pin the broom etc.- and had 8 prizes. It was a drop off but parents were welcome to stay if they wanted. One girl -whose parent wasn’t there- was having a hard time every time she lost/didn’t win. I comforted her, all the girls did and my daughter even gave her a little toy of hers to keep. Overall, it was a fun party.

The next day I talked to the girl’s mom -who is a close friend of mine- and asked her if her daughter had a good time and if she was okay, mentioning that she had a couple of meltdowns. The mom asked me if there was a prize for every girl and I said no, just 8, for every win. But of course there were party favors at the end of the party. The mom was a little upset but nothing too bad and I thought that was that. Then -after I cancelled a playdate- she texted me that I have made her kid upset/cry twice this week. Needless to say, she was having feelings about it.

I met up with her and told her that I’m not responsible for her child’s reaction or feelings. She disagrees, it was MY choices -of not having a prize for every kid- that made her upset and that was not okay. I think she wants an apology from me but I’m over here just thinking in what world is it okay to blame your child’s feelings on someone else?! She also said that it was supposed to be a fun time for her, but now she got a lesson on winning/losing from me and it wasn’t my job because I’m not her parent. I’m just.. wow.. no words… AITA?

Every moment is a learning experience for kids. What they will learn depends a lot on how their parents frame each situation.

There were lots of teaching opportunities there that would help her daughter for the rest of her life.

But she seems to have missed them all.

