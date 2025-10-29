Woman Met The Man She Wants To Marry, But He’s A Huge Mama’s Boy And Doesn’t Even Want To Move Out Of His Mom’s House

Having a close relationship with your mother can be a good thing, but some people take it too far.

What would you do if your boyfriend was a huge mamma’s boy to the point where it was causing you to feel unimportant?

That is what is happening to the girlfriend in this story. She doesn’t really know how to handle it, but she knows that it can’t go on like this.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA my boyfriend is a massive mamas boy and i think its getting unhealthy for our relationship. So for context, we been dating for almost half a year now, he’s my first true love and he says I’m his first true love too.

We have both already talked about marriage and we both want marriage with each other, we want a family together and we have a very serious and committed relationship, and we are both aware of this and it is what we both want with each other. He’s everything I ever wanted in a relationship. He’s kind, treats me well, everything, but there’s one issue I cannot shake off.

How big of a problem is this?

He’s a mamas boy, not just any mamas boy but like he wants to live the rest of his life with her type of mamas boy.

The type that tells his mom everything, even confidential things I tell him, he needs his moms advice for everything. He even once told me that “I talked to my mom and she said you can move in with us, but you have to pay your part of bills!” (shouldn’t it be common sense u will live with your significant other once married and stuff?)

Which yeah I get, you can love your mom, but its to the point where when he tries to tell me stuff he will say “other than my mom” at the end.

Wow, that is just weird.

For example, he once told me “you’ll always be my favorite person, and I will always love you, but not as much as my mom” and I just feel like little comments he makes like that are super unnecessary. Last night, he was pretty upset about some stuff so he went to talk to his mom. I texted him if everything was okay and told him if he ever needs anything me and his mom will always be there for him.

He is just being rude about it at this point.

Then he replies with “I don’t want ppl taking care of me other than my mom.” And “I already kinda talked to my mom and she is the only one that can understand so its okay now.” Which left me feeling odd, which I get yes a mother and sons bond is special, but I felt invalidated, and a little hurt that he doesn’t want me being there for him or anything. I tried to sleep it off but I couldn’t, I was just hoping I misunderstood or something, and that he actually wants me to be there for him and let me love him and take care of him, like a normal relationship.

Confronting this issue is important.

Then today I felt like I had to tell him how I felt, so I sent him a simple text explaining how I felt. I told him something he said the other day upset me and he asked to know, so I told him how i felt, how I felt like everything I did to be there for him went unappreciated, and that it meant nothing for him.

I’m not sure this guy is ready for a romantic relationship.

And he sent a pretty nasty reply back saying he doesn’t want anyone there for him but his mom, and that I need to learn to focus on myself instead because I need help? And he said we weren’t for real married so I didn’t need to know everything in his life. Like yes, I know we aren’t actually married, but I just feel like if we have a serious and committed relationship and we plan on getting married, shouldn’t we be getting prepared for that life together? Was it necessary to be that rude?

She is totally justified in these feelings.

I feel like in a relationship you should be there for each other. I can’t be his only emotional support yes, but I feel like I should at least be an emotional support. I felt very hurt, and right now I just don’t know what to say or do to him. I don’t want to leave him, because everything else in our relationship is perfect, its just that, and its driving me insane.

His mom isn’t the problem, he is.

And don’t get me wrong, his mom isn’t rude, she’s nice to me, but she says and acts like a mamas boy mom, making me feel like that’s why he’s the way he is. She is always holding his hand in public, he sleeps with her at times, makes little jokes around me like “he’s mine” and laughing it off.. it doesn’t sit right with me.

He’s making me feel like the bad guy, and I just don’t know if I’m in the wrong or right for feeling this way. I also really don’t know what to do. AITA?

Wow, this is a very unhealthy relationship. If I were this girl, I would get out of there right away.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

Those red flags aren’t a good sign.

Mom will always come first.

Sadly, this commenter is correct.

I agree, this is a deal breaker.

He is being honest, believe what he says.

He is telling you it won’t change; don’t be surprised when it doesn’t.

