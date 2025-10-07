Woman Needs A New Desk Chair For Her Home Office, But Her Husband Thinks She Needs To Pay For It Herself

Working from home can be a great way to save on expenses like transportation and packing lunch, but there are other expenses that come with working from a home office, such as a desk, a comfortable chair and a reliable computer.

In today’s story, one woman started working from home and realized she needs an ergonomic desk chair.

The problem is that she’s not earning much money and can’t afford to buy it herself. So she asked her husband to buy one for her.

Keep reading to see how he reacted to this request.

AITA for asking my husband to buy me an office chair and a winter coat? I started at WFH job six months ago, and I’m starting to feel the strain on my back and wanted to get an ergonomic chair. Found one on Amazon for 120€ and asked if he could get it for me. He earns 4x than me and we both contribute 20% of our salary to a shared account where our daily expenses and vacations get covered.

He said I should not buy stuff that are out of my budget. And I explained that this is not a luxury but a necessity. The same thing for the winter coat. I got it dry cleaned and for some reason the insulation stopped working so I had to throw it out.

Winter coats are on sale now and I expressed that I would like to get one that was around 140€ before the cold hits again. I don’t get paid much and I’m also saving money for myself and emergencies. When he made me move to his country I fully paid for everything myself which made me burn through my savings, uproot my career.

It was hard getting a proper job and he expects me to be earning at least 3k monthly, and he’s been on my case not earning as much as him and not contributing as much to the shared account. I explained that asking for these things are for my comfort and are necessary and it’s not like I’m asking for luxury bags. He says I should get a better job if I want to buy these kinds of things. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

