Woman Offered To Babysit Her Cousin’s Three Young Kids , But She Thinks The Expectations And Late Hours Are Becoming Unreasonable

Even family favors have limits when the expectations are too much.

Imagine offering to babysit a family member’s kids, but then they expect you to be willing to babysit at all hours of the night. Would you do it even if you were exhausted?

This woman is currently unemployed, so she kindly offered to babysit her cousin’s three young children.

However, the schedule set by her cousin is too difficult, leaving her with only a few hours of sleep at night.

She’s not sure if she should tell her cousin she can’t babysit or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not babysitting? I am currently unemployed. I have offered to babysit my cousin’s kids (6), (3), and (9 months) while she works. She currently works from 4 p.m. to almost midnight most days. She is also planning on getting a second job. The shift for the second job would be on days off from the first job, not sure what time.

This woman’s cousin and her boyfriend barely have time to look after their kids.

She also has a boyfriend (who can’t drive) whose job starts at 3 or 4 or 5 a.m. She was supposed to have Monday night off, but switched shifts with a coworker. Her boyfriend is supposed to have Tuesdays off, but got called to go in at 4 a.m.

Her cousin wanted her to be up at 3:00 a.m.

My cousin didn’t pick her children up until about 12:30 a.m, and she wants me up by 3 so her and BF can leave by 3:30 a.m. She also did not inform me that she was covering a shift until the day of and did not inform me that BF was called in until she picked kids up around 12:30.

She found the request too ridiculous.

This is where I may be the jerk. I told her that she can’t genuinely expect me to watch her kids until almost 1 a.m. and be up by 3 a.m. She can take a nap after she gets back from dropping him off. I cannot.

Aside from the kids, she also looks after her grandmother.

Yes, (6) is in school most of the day. But I also take care of my grandmother (80) who is on oxygen and has a bad knee as well as my Aunt (cousin’s mom) who had a stroke two years ago and still struggles to walk and talk when her blood pressure gets too high.

She’s not even being paid yet for all of these.

Aunt also gets up at 6:30 a.m. to get (6) ready for school and to the bus stop. She goes into her job at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For some clarification, she is planning on paying me after she gets her second job. Two hundred a month and she sometimes buys me things like a Monster once a week and some snack foods. In total, about 300 a month.

She doesn’t want to stop babysitting; she just thinks the schedule is too insane.

So she wants me to watch her kids from 4 p.m. to almost 1 a.m. Then, get up at 3 to watch them again so she can take her BF to work. Then get up at about 7 a.m. to take care of grandmother. To be fair, I didn’t tell her I would stop babysitting. I just told her that it’s too much to expect me to stay up until 12:30 or 1 a.m. and get up again at 3 a.m. So, am I the jerk?

Her cousin expects way too much, especially for free.

Let's see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user’s comment makes a lot of sense.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

She is underpaying you big time, says this person.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Even the most generous people can reach a breaking point when you don’t give them enough time to rest.

