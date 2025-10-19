Woman Starts Arguing With Her Ex-Boyfriend And His Wife At Her Cousin’s Wedding, And Now Cousin Is Upset They’re Making Her Day About Them

What would you do if you saw an ex and their spouse at your cousin’s wedding?

Would you try to avoid them to avoid drama, or would you be polite and make small talk with them?

In this story, one Redditor finds herself surrounded by drama, but she didn’t start it.

See the story below to find out what happened.

AITA for ruining to my cousin’s wedding?

In uni, I had a very brief sort of relationship with a guy on my course. I ended it because I felt like I needed to learn independence. I’ve never lived on my own. My mum and dad coddled me and paid for my expenses, cooked for me, did my laundry, etc. He was looking to settle down, and I really wasn’t. I wanted to learn to be on my own for a bit, and he wanted to marry someone he could take care of. We went our separate ways, finished uni, got jobs, etc.

And that old flame happened to be…at the wedding.

My cousin got married the other day. This guy I was previously talking to attended with his wife. She also attended our uni and was on the same course. I wasn’t really fussed by seeing them. They’ve clearly moved on, and I’m loving life right now, having that independence I’ve been wanting.

Things were fine — until they got strange.

It’s all chill until his wife comes up to our table. She asked me why she didn’t see me at graduation. For context, I didn’t attend our graduation ceremony because both my grandmothers had passed away, and it was their funeral. I didn’t really care about missing graduation because I’ve got horrible social anxiety anyway, and the thought of being seen by that many people freaked me out.

She kept asking seemingly normal questions…

She asked about my career. I told her that I’m in teaching now, and I love it. Small pleasantries, you get it. But she randomly veered the conversation in different direction.

Now, this is where things get really weird.

She’s like, my husband doesn’t care about you anymore. I wasn’t bothered at all because over the few years since we were together, I started to see just how toxic he was. He was controlling, and he wanted me to ask his permission before seeing my own friends.

I was not looking to start an argument at my cousin’s wedding, so I walked away from them and sat at my other cousin’s table. IDK how, but she found me again at some other point of the reception, and it got weird.

But this wife was relentless.

She was saying things like, “you are so jealous of us; you skipped graduation because you didn’t want to see us together.” (I didn’t even know they were together). I didn’t bother explaining myself. It would’ve been pointless, as she’d already made up her mind about me. I just nodded along as she ranted to me. But, as you’d expect, it started to take attention away from the wedding.

I decided it would probably be best to go home, so I gave my gifts and left.

Then, the cousin chimed in.

But, my cousin messaged me a few days later angry at me for starting fights at the wedding. I told her I wasn’t looking for any fights, and that girl had approached me every single time. But, she told me it was my fault for leading him on in the first place. I explained it was very long time ago; I was only 19 at the time, and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life, let alone commit to marrying a guy.

Am I being dumb or is this actually my fault? Did I ruin the wedding?

Was this woman the drama starter? Or was it her ex’s wife?

Let’s see what Reddit is thinking. Read the comments below to find out more.

Reddit weighed in with some hot takes.

They noted the wife seemed very insecure.

And that the OP was absolutely not at fault.

People were baffled by these women.

This woman was the mature one at this wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.