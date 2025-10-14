Woman Sent Packages To Company To Have Them Safely Held, But She Immediately Got Caught In Her Lie And Was Sent Away

When you have packages delivered to your home or business, they can be at risk of being stolen, which is why some companies offer to have your packages delivered to them and held until you can pick them up.

What would you do if your company offered a similar service, but not to regular consumers, only to one company?

That is what the worker at the company in this story offered, but one customer refused to accept that and even lied about her to try to get her way.

We Will NOT Hold Your Packages Some background. I’m a Shift Supervisor for a retail drug store chain.

One service our store offers is pick up and drop off for one of those package delivery companies, DC. If a package has an age restricted item it’s usually dropped at our store. So are packages where the recipient wasn’t home for a few days.

Porch pirates are a big problem.

Sometimes customers ask for their package to be rerouted to our store so porch pirates can’t get to them. We strongly emphasize that we are only associated with DC, not any of its competitors and due to us being third party we have a very limited service and a lot of restrictions.

Whenever a package is picked up or dropped off we must scan into DC’s system.

A few weeks ago we received 2 packages addressed to our DC service, however they weren’t scanning. We first brushed it off as a glitch.

We noted it had the same name, Karen. Karen came and got her packages. I got suspicious when a third package came but it was delivered by Amazon. Due to it being the rush hour I just took the package.

Two weeks ago an employee received the mail from the post office and along with the store’s mail there was a package for Karen addressed to our DC service. Employee showed me the package an hour later.

I attempted to scan it in to no avail. I showed it to my store manager. Store manager said if a package does not scan to give it back to the delivery person and to let employees know that only management will take mail and deliveries from now on.

Well last week we got our answer to the mysterious Karen packages. I’m working a late shift when I get a call.

Customer: Hi I had a package delivered two days ago to your store. I have another package being delivered tomorrow. However I won’t be able to come get it for another few days. Will you hold it until then. Me: (thinking she’s talking about DC) DC has us hold packages on site for at least a week. Longer if we ask.

Customer: it’s not from DC. Me: we’re a third party pick up and drop off site for DC. We only accept packages from DC. Customer: can you check if my package it there? My name is Karen. Everything clicked.

Me: actually we are no longer accepting your packages. They do not scan. If they do not they will be given back to the delivery person. Karen: I was told I could store my packages at your place.

Me: we’re are a third party DC location. We only accept and store packages for DC. This went back and forth for a while. I told her at least 3 times we’re a third party pick up and drop off site for DC.

I did check for her packages, none were here. I informed Karen of that.

Karen: so how do I get my packages? Me: You’ll have to contact the delivery company.

Karen hung up and I sent a bulk text out to all of management stating the mystery of the Karen packages has been solved. She is using our DC service for her personal package storage and to not receive any and to make sure employees don’t receive any. I had the next 2 days off, however when I returned my colleagues had a crazy story to tell.

Karen had come in looking for her packages claiming that I, specifically mentioning my name, stated she could and that I could print out a DC label for her. She even described me as a white woman which almost caused one employee to burst out laughing. For the record I’m an oriental Asian woman. One look at me and it’s unmistakable. I was born and raised in the USA so I speak perfect English with no accents.

I do have an American first name which is used at work. My last name is also American sounding due to marriage however it’s seldomly used with customers. My colleagues also know I don’t take crap from anybody and I’m a pretty strict follower of the rules and can be quite tough when others don’t follow them.

Pretty much I would have never made a promise that to Karen. It got so bad that my store manger had to get involved. He tells Karen the same thing I told her. Somewhere in the conversation Karen mentions a friend or something online telling her to do this so her packages won’t get stolen.

We reported Karen to our District Manager and to all the other stores in the area. It’s been a week and so far no more packages addressed to Karen have come in. Let’s hope it stays that way.

I can see why Karen wanted to use the service, but she should have realized that this was not the right company for her.

