Woman Spent Years Caring For Her Mother Alone, So She Kept The Inheritance For Herself And Didn’t Bother To Share It With Her Siblings

AITAH for keeping my moms small life ins that was left to me? I’m a 59-year-old single female with 2 grown children. I was my mother’s caregiver for 13 years. The other siblings, four of them, had nothing to do with mom and offered me no help in caring for her. I was paid to care for her 40 hours a week, but she needed 24/7 care, so I provided that. I often asked for help, only to be met with excuses.

Long story short, when mom passed, she had me listed as her only beneficiary of a $5,000 policy. She often told me that it was my “starting over” money. When she passed, I was left with no home, no job, and no mom, all within a day. Also, during this time, my Jeep blew a head gasket. Yes, when it rains, it pours.

My one sister got totally mad that she was not listed on the insurance as well. She treated my mom very badly and knew this. She proceeded to trash me to the entire family. And insisted that I pay the final expenses.

For probably the first time in my life, I put myself first. I got my Jeep fixed, paid first month and security, and bought groceries with the little that was left. AITA for not handing that money over? The siblings are all pretty well off financially.

