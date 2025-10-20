Woman Walking Her Dog In The Park Gives Extra Space To Distracted Dog Owner, But The Dog Owner Accuses Her Of Being Rude

You never know how dogs are going to respond when they see another dog. They might be perfectly calm and quiet, or they might bark and want to interact with the other dog.

In this story, a woman in her sixties was out walking her dog when she passed another dog owner in the park.

The other woman had her back turned, was distracted by her phone, and wasn’t watching her two large dogs.

Even though the passerby cinched her leash and gave them extra space, she was accused of being rude.

Lady with dogs, looking at phone, back turned away, mad I didn’t announce my presence So this just happened when I (60F) was walking my dog in the park. There is a woman I see on my daily walks I take with my dog in the park (she’s probably late 50s/60s.) She has 2 large dogs; my dog is a medium/large dog (around 55lbs). She’d stepped off the sidewalk, standing in the grass, looking at her phone. She was facing away from the sidewalk as well as facing away from her own dogs. I cinched my dog up close to me and veered off the sidewalk, way far in the opposite direction. One of her dogs saw us and started pulling towards us.

The dogs did pretty well, all things considered; they didn’t even bark at each other. I thought everything was fine, I walked past her and loosened up on my dog’s leash. I heard her say, “You know what, lady?” I turned back towards her and she says, in a raised voice, “It’s a jerk move to sneak up on someone who is walking their dogs.” I was kinda shocked to hear she thought I was somehow at fault.

She was the one on her phone, facing away from her dogs and the sidewalk. It took me a hot minute to respond. I said, “You know what, lady? You should get off your phone and pay attention to your dogs and your surroundings.” I turned away and started walking again.

She muttered something else that sounded like “a******.” I just ignored her and kept going. I get that she was startled. So idk, AITAH here?

Now readers on Reddit are pointing out that the other woman’s anger may have been misplaced.

If you can’t watch your dogs and your phone, don’t bark at others for walking by.

