Woman Wants A Cat-Free Space Where She Can Keep Her Collectibles And Craft Supplies, But Her Older Sister Thinks She’s Being Unreasonable

Shared living spaces can create tension when pets are involved.

If you had a roommate with a cat, would you think it would be unreasonable to keep the cat out of your personal space, or should you let the cat have the run of the entire house?

This woman has a disability and already cares for three dogs, two of which need special attention.

Her sister continues to adopt cats, and while she doesn’t dislike cats, she does dislike the messes they can make.

She wanted her small private rooms to be off-limits to the cats, but her sister accuses her of being unfair.

Who is right? Check out the full story below.

AITA for not allowing cats in my room? Just to get this out of the way before I start: I’m not a cat hater. And I do not hate the cats we have. However, I have made it clear over the years that I don’t want any more cats or the responsibility of taking care of cats.

I already have 3 dogs, two of which are disabled, and I myself am also disabled. That is enough work and effort for me. My roommate, who is also my older sister, doesn’t like this. The cats are hers. One of which she even tricked me into fostering and then adopted behind my back.

She begged her older sister not to bring any more animals, but her sister ignored her request.

This happened even after I begged her to not bring home more animals. I have a small bedroom and an even smaller little nook of a room that are both supposed to be my places. Meanwhile, my sister has a big room and the run of the rest of the house, including the entire downstairs. I collect a lot of things like music (CDs, vinyls, albums) and pagan decor that can be heavy and/or breakable, as well as having crafting and sewing supplies.

Her sister’s cats are messy and destructive.

The cats are messy and destructive. In the past, they’ve knocked things off high shelves. They’ve been ruined by either the fall or dogs getting a hold of it. I have a lot of glass items and displays I don’t want shattered, and I don’t particularly want to worry about throw up, cat hair, and litter getting into my crafting supplies and fabrics.

Now, she’s being called a jerk for blocking off some areas from the cats.

The cats have the run of the entire house, so I do not see the harm in making my two small areas cat-free zones. She seems to think I’m a jerk for wanting it to be this way though. She says I just have to accept that the cats live here, too, and should not have any space off limits to them.

So she’s wondering if she really was in the wrong in this situation.

I think I live here, too, and pay for half the rent, so I should be able to decide who is allowed in my room and who isn’t. Not to mention, she gets 80% of the space and I get 20%. I don’t think it’s asking too much to have a safe and peaceful space for myself and my things. So, am I the jerk for not allowing cats into my living space?

Just because you want to protect your personal space doesn’t mean you hate cats.

