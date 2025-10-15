Woman Was Asked To Be A Stand-In Bridesmaid For Her Boyfriend’s Sister’s Wedding, But She’s Thinking Twice About Saying Yes

Family events often come with complicated expectations.

Would you agree to help out your partner’s sibling to keep the peace even if you didn’t really want to help?

This woman was asked by her boyfriend’s sister to step in as a bridesmaid after one of the original bridesmaids fell ill.

She doesn’t really want to do it, but she also wants to keep the peace for the sake of her relationship with her boyfriend.

WIBTA if I backed out of a wedding? I (33F) have been with my boyfriend (33M) for over 6 years, and we own a house together. His family lives about 4 hours away by car. Later this year, his sister is getting married. She has 5 bridesmaids. But sadly, one of her bridesmaids and best friends has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She doesn’t know yet whether she will be able to carry on her bridesmaids duties for my boyfriend’s sister.

This woman was asked by his boyfriend’s sister to be a stand-in bridesmaid for her wedding.

As a result of this, last Thursday, my boyfriend’s sister called him. She asked him to ask me if I could be a stand-in bridesmaid for her big day. She all but said, “I couldn’t think of anyone else to ask, so I’m asking you.” She and I get along well, but are not close by any means.

She doesn’t want to do it for her.

To be honest, I don’t really want to do this for her. My opinion of her is that she is a bit demanding, spoilt, and rude. Overall, she doesn’t treat my boyfriend the way he should be treated. Despite everything he does for her, it’s always “She says jump, he says off what bridge.” I am still considering whether I want to do this for her or not.

But she’s torn between standing her ground and keeping the peace.

For the sake of my relationship, I’m torn between doing it to keep the peace. Or standing my ground and making my position known to her (I won’t jump if you ask me to). At the same time, I feel so deeply sad for her friend who is sick. I think she would feel much better about not being able to continue as bridesmaid if she knew there was someone else there who could stand in. WIBTA if I said no to this request out of principle?

Should she agree to be a stand-in bridesmaid, or should she refuse?

It’s difficult to make a decision if your heart is not in it.

