Woman Was Falsely Accused By Her Friend’s Husband, So She’s Thinking About Excluding Him From Her Wedding

AITA for uninviting my bestfriend and her husband from my wedding? I (28F) and my friend “Emily” (29F) met 4 years ago at work. She was dating “John” (31M) then. Emily had a pattern of mild cheating (just kisses/flirting), which I never supported. I even urged her to break up if she wasn’t happy. She eventually stopped, and they married last year.

John and I have never been close, but cordial. The only time we messaged was years ago when I tried to help them reconcile after a fight. I attended their wedding and congratulated them. I often took his side in arguments when Emily vented to me.

A month ago, John found texts between Emily and another man. She wasn’t flirting, but still kept talking to him. John accused me of contacting this guy to get him to deny things, even though I don’t know the guy at all. This hurt deeply, especially since I hate cheating due to my parents’ divorce.

Recently, I gifted some extra tickets to a concert. They arrived late, and we decided (me and her) to meet at the end. When my fiancé and I went to greet them, John turned his back to us, ignoring us. Emily looked embarrassed.

Now, my wedding is coming up. I don’t want John there because of the false accusation and his rude behavior. But he won’t let Emily come alone, which means she’d miss it, too. Do I invite both to keep the peace, or stick to my boundaries and risk losing my friend on my big day?

