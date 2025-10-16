Woman Works Two Jobs To Make Ends Meet, But When Her Dad Offered To Help Her Financially, She Refused

If you had a parent who was ready, willing and able to help you out financially when you were in a tough spot, would you accept their help or would you refuse?

AITA for refusing to take any money from my family? My father is reasonably well off and it isn’t much of an issue for him to spend his money on us for example helping with rent, uni, plumbing the essentials etc. All of my siblings take help from him, however I refuse to since we were abused by our mom and dad for our while childhood. I work two jobs while studying and even though I struggle financially I’m still getting by.

I’m particularly struggling now and when my dad offered to help me I said no and I’d rather be on the streets than ever have to owe him something again.

Her siblings thinks she’s wrong for not accepting her dad’s help.

my siblings found out about this and told me I’m being too prideful and that I don’t achieve anything by doing it all alone. Which I told them that they’ll regret taking the money from him when he gets the chance to use it against them. Which they continued to yell at me for being immature etc. So AITA here

