Woman’s Land Is Zoned For Agricultural Use Even Though It’s Surrounded By Residential Land, So She Plans To Use It For A Pig Farm Since County Officials Won’t Change The Usage

Imagine owning a piece of land, but you’re not able to use it the way you want to use it due to the way it’s zoned.

For example, say the land is zoned for agricultural use instead of residential use.

Would you accept that, try to get the zoning changed, or come up with a way to annoy the entire neighborhood?

In this story, one frustrated woman chooses the third option.

Let’s read all the details.

Won’t change what the parcel can be used for? OK, pig farm it is. This is happening in Slovenia in an area which was meant for agricultural use in the past. Through the years, most of the area was rezoned to a residential zone. Except for the parcel that this Slovenian lady owns, which is still zoned for agricultural use, but is now surrounded by residential area. Lady already put in multiple formal requests to change the zoning of the parcel, but was denied every time. So, now she decided to get all the necessary papers to use the parcel for a pig farm.

The residents don’t want to be neighbors with a pig farm.

The word naturally got around and now the residents are angry and the municipality also doesn’t want the pig farm to be there. But since the country decides the zoning, the municipality can’t do much except annoy the ministry to change the zoning. The lady probably doesn’t really want the pig farm, but unfortunately things in this country (and probably many other countries) only move when a lot of people get angry and things get to the media.

It won’t be easy to prohibit the pig farm.

The mayor said that the municipality and the ministry are now trying to find some legal act or a decree that would prohibit farms in the residential area. But that might complicate things for the ministry and / or some other farmers whose farms are now more or less in the residential area. So it remains to be seen if there will really be a pig farm there or not. But at least the things started moving, right?

I feel bad for the lady not being able to get her property rezoned as residential, but good for her for coming up with a pretty annoying use for the land.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

