Young Woman Wakes Her Mother Up Whenever She Falls Asleep On The Couch, But Her Mom Refuses To Get Up Until It’s Already Very Late

Adults are expected to take responsibility for their actions.

If your mother wouldn’t take responsibility for her own napping habits, would you step in to help?

AITA for not waking my mom up? My (20F) mom (58F) often lies down on the couch when she gets home and falls asleep. She asks me to wake her up if she falls asleep. Even when I try to wake her up, she doesn’t get up and she goes back to sleep. Then, she complains that she’s on the couch until 3 in the morning.

Sometimes, I try waking her up multiple times, but she refuses to get up. I told her to set herself an alarm for her nap. The loud sound will wake her right up, but she refuses to do so. I feel cruel, but I don’t really want to baby an adult woman, especially one who isn’t incapacitated in any way, physically or mentally.

I’m a full-time college student and I work, too. I know what it’s like to be tired. I know when to wake up and go to sleep. I don’t rely on other people to keep track of time for me.

This time, she did the same thing. She fell asleep on the couch and told me to wake her up. I tried a couple of times before giving up. Then, she got mad at me when I asked her to set herself an alarm. I don’t really have a good relationship with her anyway. This kind of behavior irritates me even more.

You cannot force someone to change if they refuse to take responsibility.

