6’5” Tall Man Was Shopping At A Bulk Store When A Rude Lady Assumes He Is A Retail Employee And Grabs Him By The Arm, But Then His Loud And Petite Wife Steps In

Different heights bring different life experiences.

In today’s story, a very tall man shares how his wife had to defend him from a lady who assumed he was a retail employee and insisted he grabs something heavy on a shelf taller than him.

Let’s read the whole story.

No, I Don’t Work Here — and My Wife Made That Clear Average height in my culture is around 5’5”, but I’m a full foot taller at 6’5”. Because of that, I often get asked to help reach things on high shelves at grocery stores. I don’t mind helping out as long as it’s light — 2-3 kg is fine. Anything heavier, though, tends to bring down a mini avalanche of dust, which no one wants. This story takes place in 2022, shortly after my family moved into a new apartment near a massive wholesaler called Metro Cash & Carry. It’s similar to Walmart, owned by a German company (now acquired by Reliance), and caters to business owners. Most of the smaller stores in the area get their stock from there, so it’s a good place for us to shop in bulk.

But this means extra high shelves and heavy boxes.

On this day, my wife and I split up to handle our shopping list faster. She was picking up oils, and I was gathering grains. I noticed a good deal on 1 kg packs of wheat that made them cheaper per kilo than the 5 kg packs. However, the 1 kg packs were almost out on the main shelf, so I reached up to the top shelf and pulled some down. Just then, an older woman behind me politely asked if I could get five for her as well. I didn’t mind, so I passed them to her, and she thanked me before moving on. I started pushing my cart toward the legume section when I heard a loud “Excuse me!” I thought someone was calling an employee, so I kept going, but then came an even louder “Excuse me!”

She assumed he was a (rude) employee.

I turned around, and there she was: a Karen waving me down like she was hailing a cab. I pointed to myself, confused. “You talking to me?” Karen snapped, “Yes! Can you please help me?” Without moving, I asked, “With what?” Karen pointed at a 5 kg pack of rice on the top shelf and asked if I could bring it down for her. I glanced at the hefty pack and, politely as I could, explained that it was a bit too heavy for me to grab safely and suggested she ask an actual employee — there were two nearby — to help.

But she didn’t listen.

Then I turned back to continue with my shopping. Not five seconds later, I felt a tug on my arm. Karen was now physically pulling me back toward the rice shelf! She kept yanking my arm, insisting, “It’s not that heavy. I’m in a hurry. Just get it for me!” For a moment, I just stood there, completely shocked and honestly a little flustered. I may be big, but I’m also non-confrontational and tend to avoid scenes.

He didn’t want trouble.

So, instead of arguing, I did the only thing I could think of: I pulled out my phone and called my wife. Now, my wife and I balance each other out perfectly. She’s petite, much shorter than the average height, and she’s also louder than a jet engine (if I had to pick an analogy). As soon as I said, “Hey, hon, could you come over here? A lady’s giving me trouble,” she was on her way. Within moments, my wife appeared, storming over with the intensity of a one-woman army. She glared at Karen still gripping my arm and said, loud enough for half the store to hear, “Why are you touching my husband? He doesn’t work here, and he’s certainly not your personal assistant!”

Karen, caught off guard, stammered a few words, dropping my arm and taking a step back.

That lady was about to get schooled.

My wife, still not fully briefed on the situation, asked, “So what exactly do you want from my husband?” Karen, clearly flustered, mumbled something about “just needing some help getting the rice down.” My wife, eyebrows raised, looked around, spotted an employee nearby, and said, “If you need help with rice, that’s what these folks are here for. My husband doesn’t work here.” Then she made eye contact with one of the actual employees, and gestured toward the rice, saying, “This lady needs help with the rice up there. Mind assisting her?” Without another word, the employee came over, and Karen slunk away toward the rice with him, still muttering under her breath. We still shop there, but don’t split up anymore.

He should have crouched down and said “I don’t work here” so she could hear him better.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It balances out!

I hope he left a good review!

Another reader chimes in.

A kind comment.

Yup…

That lady could have avoided the embarrassment so easily.

Don’t people notice uniforms anymore??

