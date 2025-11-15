November 15, 2025 at 2:46 am

A Burger King Customer Reviewed the Fast Food Chain’s Jack-O-Lantern Halloween Whopper and Other Items From the “Monster Menu”

by Matthew Gilligan

man with burger king food

TikTok/@shhhhimeating

It’s that time of year again, friends…

I’m talking about Halloween and all the fun things that go along with it!

A man who specializes in food content on TikTok posted a video and gave viewers a look at Burger King’s new Halloween “Monster Menu.”

man with burger king food

TikTok/@shhhhimeating

The TikTokker wore a paper Halloween crown from Burger King and he chowed down on the chain’s special menu items.

First, the man put Ranch dressing on a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper with an orange bun and black sesame seeds.

man holding burger king food

TikTok/@shhhhimeating

The TikTokker also sampled Vampire Nuggets, a Frankencandy sundae, and Mummy Mozzarella Fries.

He also showed viewers the nifty packaging for each item and said, “So cool!”

man with food from burger king

TikTok/@shhhhimeating

Take a look at the video.

@shhhhimeating

Trying burger kings new Halloween monster menu #burgerking #halloween #eatingshow #mukbang #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – ShhhhImEating

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer asked a good question.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.54.33 AM A Burger King Customer Reviewed the Fast Food Chains Jack O Lantern Halloween Whopper and Other Items From the Monster Menu

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.55.26 AM A Burger King Customer Reviewed the Fast Food Chains Jack O Lantern Halloween Whopper and Other Items From the Monster Menu

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.55.40 AM A Burger King Customer Reviewed the Fast Food Chains Jack O Lantern Halloween Whopper and Other Items From the Monster Menu

Give these Burger King items a shot this spooky season!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter