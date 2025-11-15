A Burger King Customer Reviewed the Fast Food Chain’s Jack-O-Lantern Halloween Whopper and Other Items From the “Monster Menu”
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s that time of year again, friends…
I’m talking about Halloween and all the fun things that go along with it!
A man who specializes in food content on TikTok posted a video and gave viewers a look at Burger King’s new Halloween “Monster Menu.”
The TikTokker wore a paper Halloween crown from Burger King and he chowed down on the chain’s special menu items.
First, the man put Ranch dressing on a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper with an orange bun and black sesame seeds.
The TikTokker also sampled Vampire Nuggets, a Frankencandy sundae, and Mummy Mozzarella Fries.
He also showed viewers the nifty packaging for each item and said, “So cool!”
Take a look at the video.
@shhhhimeating
Trying burger kings new Halloween monster menu #burgerking #halloween #eatingshow #mukbang #fypシ゚viral
Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.
This viewer asked a good question.
Another individual chimed in.
And this person spoke up.
Give these Burger King items a shot this spooky season!
