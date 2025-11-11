A Couple Got Jobs Delivering For DoorDash To Get Points From American Airlines
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is an idea I can get behind!
A woman named Madison told TikTok viewers why she and her boyfriend decided to start working part-time for DoorDash…and it didn’t have anything to do with getting deals on food.
Madison said that she and her boyfriend signed up to work for DoorDash because of a promotion from American Airlines that gives people who complete only one delivery for DoorDash 5,000 elite-qualifying miles.
She said that they worked for two hours and made food deliveries around San Francisco.
Madison talked about some of her different orders and said she got a $7 tip because she, “delivered Panda Express from Fillmore to North Beach in 14 minutes.”
She also said one customer lied to her boyfriend about being in the lobby of a building.
Madison said they earned their 5,000 miles and made about $55 that night.
Sounds like a pretty good deal!
Here’s the video.
@goinggonemadd
The funniest airline hack to get 5000 miles for “free” from @American Airlines through @DoorDash #doordashdriver #airlinehacks #flighthacks
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person was impressed.
Another TikTokker weighed in.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
This sounds like a pretty good idea!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.