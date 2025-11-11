November 11, 2025 at 6:55 am

A Couple Got Jobs Delivering For DoorDash To Get Points From American Airlines

Now, this is an idea I can get behind!

A woman named Madison told TikTok viewers why she and her boyfriend decided to start working part-time for DoorDash…and it didn’t have anything to do with getting deals on food.

Madison said that she and her boyfriend signed up to work for DoorDash because of a promotion from American Airlines that gives people who complete only one delivery for DoorDash 5,000 elite-qualifying miles.

She said that they worked for two hours and made food deliveries around San Francisco.

Madison talked about some of her different orders and said she got a $7 tip because she, “delivered Panda Express from Fillmore to North Beach in 14 minutes.”

She also said one customer lied to her boyfriend about being in the lobby of a building.

Madison said they earned their 5,000 miles and made about $55 that night.

Sounds like a pretty good deal!

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This sounds like a pretty good idea!

