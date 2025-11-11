A Couple Got Jobs Delivering For DoorDash To Get Points From American Airlines

Now, this is an idea I can get behind!

A woman named Madison told TikTok viewers why she and her boyfriend decided to start working part-time for DoorDash…and it didn’t have anything to do with getting deals on food.

Madison said that she and her boyfriend signed up to work for DoorDash because of a promotion from American Airlines that gives people who complete only one delivery for DoorDash 5,000 elite-qualifying miles.

She said that they worked for two hours and made food deliveries around San Francisco.

Madison talked about some of her different orders and said she got a $7 tip because she, “delivered Panda Express from Fillmore to North Beach in 14 minutes.”

She also said one customer lied to her boyfriend about being in the lobby of a building.

Madison said they earned their 5,000 miles and made about $55 that night.

Sounds like a pretty good deal!

This sounds like a pretty good idea!

