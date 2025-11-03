A Customer Refused To Accept That A Project Car In The Warehouse Wasn’t For Sale, And The Workers Caught Him Trying To Steal It

In some workplaces the employees have a little free room and free time to work on personal projects.

What would you do if you had a project car that you were working on, but then a customer came in and demanded to buy it?

That is what happened to the auto enthusiast in this story, but even after he told the guy it wasn’t for sale, he wouldn’t take no for an answer, which ended up getting him arrested.

No. Just because my car is parked in the back doesn’t mean it’s for sale. Looking back, my time at a certain family-run appliance store was pretty laid-back.

I played on my laptop for half of the work hours like everybody else, about 5 purchases could supply the daily quota, and the delivery truck came only once a week. I only had one “bad” day, but it wasn’t story-worthy. My manager basically got a closing competitor’s inventory for a bargain, and we had two whole mac trucks of loosely-packed supplies.

A few air conditioners were destroyed by toppling off a tower of about 7 units. It was put to the fault of the ones who stacked it, breaking laws/rules. I don’t know the details, but they received punishments. The job was so laid-back that a certain family project, an experimental car built by every guy related to me, got parked in the warehouse to have “professional” work time.

Our tools were way better than the ones in the wooden shed. The “experimental” part of it was whatever way we felt like powering it that month. It ranged from small gas motors, to electric, to water attempts, to even rubber bands and industrial springs we found in a junk yard. Only the obvious worked so far.

I didn’t so much power the car as I was better at styling and interior. I put a small tv and radio in it, and styled the body like a rocket. This thing was never, and will never be for sale. It’s just a family tradition at this point. It’s been a solid 17 years of grease and welding.

Sometimes people would see it through the windows of the storage room door and ask questions, but they never assumed that it was up for purchase given it’s rough appearance. A few kids even sat in it and played with the controls that usually weren’t plugged into anything.

However, this story wouldn’t exist if this guy, DA, didn’t come in one day. He even had a wife, who I’ll call GW for “good wife”. I’ll be OP, and there’s two coworkers/family members C1 and C2.

DA: What the heck is that? OP: It’s a project car. DA: How much is it? OP: Oh, it’s not for sale.

DA: But it’s in the store. You have to sell it to me. OP: That’s not true. DA: Don’t argue with me! My son has been looking for a car for months, that thing will do fine! OP: It doesn’t even have an engine in it. DA: Then how did it get here, huh? C1: We got a trailer. It’s parked outside.

His face was getting red. DA: Sell me the car. OP: It’s not for sale.

He basically said the exact same thing for about 5 minutes until he walked off to his wife, who was just looking for a decent stove. We went about stacking shelves until he suddenly disappeared. I had C2 look around while I checked the cameras in the back next to the car.

As soon as I got to the window, I saw this guy in the drivers seat, rapidly turning the key and messing with wires trying to turn the car on. I called C1 and C2, C2 watched the store from the door as we walked over to DA with our arms crossed. C1: You’re kidding me, right?

DA: This car is terrible! You can’t sell it like this! This is horrible service! Is this guy serious? OP: This car is not for sale, and the engine is currently suspended over your head.

DA looked up and saw a strange amalgamation of metals and plastics with stray splashes of paint and wires everywhere. I still don’t know what it’s intent was, but it was the engine. He sputtered in anger, red like McQueen, as his wife stomped in and just glared at him. GW: What are you doing? DA: They are refusing to sell this car for our son.

GW: WHAT? This is piece of crap! Might sound rude, but I did nickname it “Mr. Ugly” so I don’t care. DA: I can fix it up!

GW: No! We are getting him the Honda, end of story! DA: I am getting this car, and none of you can stop me!

C1: Sir, you are trespassing and possibly damaging our property. Leave now, or I will call the police. He has two options: forget the non-functioning, experimental, rusty, three-wheeled joke of a car; or get arrested.

He got arrested. Banned from the store and paying a fine. All the money we got out of it was put into the car, of course.

Thanks for the new bumper, pal. Couldn’t have done it without you.

Why would he even want this silly car? Some people just can’t be reasoned with.

