A Customer Wasn’t Happy With How Much Food She Got After She Paid $4 For Rice And Beans In A Ketchup Container

Well, this sounds like a bit of a rip-off…

A woman named Brittany posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t too happy with the price and the portions of food she received from a restaurant.

In the caption, Brittany wrote, “I just spent $30 on 5 tacos and rice/beans. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The TikTokker showed viewers the small containers her rice and beans came in and she said, “I want these restaurants to stop playing with me.”

She continued, “Why you put my rice and beans in a ******* ketchup container, bruh, and then charge me $4 for it?”

Brittany added, “Like, get serious right quick.”

I don’t think she was happy about this…

Take a look at the video.

Looks a bit skimpy, doesn’t it?

