A Dog Owner Explained Why Her Pooch Always Has A Shocked Expression On Her Face

Have you ever met the online sensation known as Belle?

She’s an adorable pooch with a permanent shocked expression on her face and her owner took to TikTok to inform viewers why her furry friend looks this way.

Belle’s owner told viewers, “Hey, Belle, you have a lot of new fans, so let’s go ahead and share your story again. We adopted you from the Humane Society as a puppy, and you were so cute. And it looks like you were likely stuck in the birth canal, because the muscles on your face grew back a little bit farther. Everything’s there, you’re okay, but you just look a little bit different.”

The TikTokker continued, “A few years ago, we were trying to sell a mirror on Facebook Marketplace, and you saw your gorgeous self in the mirror, and you kept photobombing. So this is how we posted the ad, and then your fame online just accidentally took off, Belle. We never sold the mirror, but that’s okay.”

She added, “And ever since then, we’ve been able to share your silly, wonderful, loving personality with everyone. Even your love of one or two shoe days.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Belle shares her story! Well done, Belle, well done.”

Belle the dog is simply the best!

