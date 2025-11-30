A Ford Dealership Took Some Shortcuts Fixing Her Truck, Which Caused An Accident, And Then They Forged Her Signature, So She’s Suing

When something goes wrong with your vehicle, you should be able to take it back to the dealership and have them fix it properly.

When that happened to the TikToker here, however, they took some shortcuts and did some very shady things, so she wants to sue.

The video begins with a big caption across the top, which says, “Lawsuit against Ford dealership. Gilchrist Automotive Motor Group.”

The TikToker then begins telling her story, “Ok, so I’m talking to anybody who owns a Ford, and honestly, even if you don’t own a Ford, I want you to listen up.”

Ok, what’s going on?

She then starts explaining, “Ok, so, about three or four months ago I had to take my F-150 to a Ford dealership in Terrell because it was smoking really bad.”

Yikes, that is never a good sign.

She goes on, “I brought it in and they were like, ‘Yeah, cool, we’ll fix it. It looks like you need some replacements and some stuff, like there’s this tube that goes to the turbo and it makes the car work and not work.'”

Ok, she is definitely not a car person, but it doesn’t matter. It sounds like the dealership knows what is wrong.

TikTok/analysemaloneThey give her a loaner car, and some time later, tell her she can pick up her truck. “I went to go pick it up, my husband was driving, and the whole truck stalled. The whole truck stalled. And he ran into a poll, messed up the truck. Anyway, he went to the doctor. All that, ok?”

Wow, what a terrifying experience.

She goes on, “So, we brought it back to Ford and were like, ‘what the ****?’ And we open up the hood and they zip tied. Zip-tied and glued our cat tube in. I’m not a mechanic, but the cat tube goes into the turbo and makes the truck run. It’s also called something else, but I forgot, you can look it up.”

That is not a good fix at all. She continues, “They are like, ‘Oh, yeah, we try not to do that, but we did that and we’ll fix it free of charge.'”

Oh, that’s an admission of guilt right there. But it gets worse. She says, “So, anyway, then they were like, ‘We realized we dind’t have you sign papers when you brought in the truck in.'”

Moments later, she says, “Anyway, they forged my signature. Ford dealership forged my signature in two spots.”

That is very illegal.

The story ends with her saying, “When we went to go return the last rental car they gave us…They had 3. 3 Terrell police show up there.”

Man, what is going on with this dealership? That sounds like a lot of very illegal stuff.

I’m not normally one to say suing is the right answer, but it seems appropriate here.

Watch the full video to get the whole story and see what you think.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this as well.

