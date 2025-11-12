November 12, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Former EMT Warned People Against Throwing Away Burned Food

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, once you start to go down the fire safety rabbit hole, you learn that there are a whole lot of hazards out there.

And today, you’re gonna learn about a new one!

A former EMT named Ali posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they should avoid throwing away burned food in their houses.

Ali referenced another TikTokker and said, “Instead of putting it in the microwave for 20 seconds, she put it in the microwave for two minutes. The brownie started smoking. It burned, so she wasn’t gonna eat it, so she threw it in the trash. After throwing it in the trash, it started a fire.”

The TikTokker said, “Hi, I’m Ali. I was an EMT at a fire department for over 10 years. And let’s talk about it.”

Ali then went on to give viewers fire safety advice.

She said people should turn their microwaves off and shut the door of the device to contain the smoke if there’s a problem.

Ali added that if the smoke clears, you’re good. If not, you should call the fire department.

The TikTokker added that people then need to let the burned food cool off in a sink or on the stove instead of throwing it right into the trash.

She told viewers, “If you can safely do so, you can run water over whatever’s smoking. Inside the black, charred, burnt parts of the food, there can actually be little embers, like a campfire.”

This, in turn, can cause fires in trash cans.

Ali added, “Fire is no joke, especially in your home with your loved ones.”

Those are words to live by!

Here’s the video.

Take a look at what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person offered an additional tip.

Another individual made a funny comment.

And this TikTok viewer spoke up.

Be careful with your burned food, folks!

