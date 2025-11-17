A Grieving Man Put His Late Fianceé’s Ashes In The Foundation Of His Home And He Got An Unexpected Surprise

Folks, this story is a real tearjerker.

A woman named Alex posted a video on TikTok and shared a touching story with viewers about her late sister.

Alex told viewers in a text overlay, “We spread my sister’s ashes in the foundation of her fiancé’s new home.”

Another text overlay reads, “A heart appeared in the cement of the foundation.”

And she wasn’t lying!

Alex wrote in the video’s caption, “Denali’s fiancé decided to sell the house they shared and build his dream home somewhere new. He wanted to spread her ashes in the new home so she’d always be with him. A few days after we spread her ashes, Denali blessed him with a special sign…a heart appeared in the cement foundation of the new home.”

She added, “I believe our loved ones send us signs from the great beyond and I’m grateful to see my sister connecting with us. Love clearly knows no limits.”

Check out the video.

@alex.ostebo Denali’s fiancé decided to sell the house they shared and build his dream home somewhere new. He wanted to spread her ashes in the new home so she’d always be with him. A few days after we spread her ashes, Denali blessed him with a special sign…a heart appeared in the cement foundation of the new home🤍 I believe our loved ones send us signs from the great beyond and I’m grateful to see my sister connecting with us 🙏 Love clearly knows no limits. #grieving #grief #grieftok #signs #signsfromangels #theafterlifeseries #denali #griefjourney #sisters #lossofalovedone ♬ original sound – Noah Kahan

This was definitely a sign from above.

