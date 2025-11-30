A Homeowners Neighbors Complained About Plants In Their Garden, So They Planted Palm Trees To Block The View Out Of His House

Ahhhh, there’s nothing quite like a nice view out of your house, is there?

Well, there is…until there’s not!

Check out what happened when this person’s neighbor complained about what they were growing in their yard and they struck back.

Start now!

Neighbor complains about our plants not being HOA approved, We make some new “Approved” improvements. “Our Community is new and houses are still being built. My Neighbor bought a corner lot house (example lot 58) and we have a house lot like (lot 57). Corner lots are cheaper because you don’t technically have a view of the lake (looks over our lawn). We also have a strict HOA. Both of us have been living here for about 6 months. We planted 2 frangipanis bushes in our lawn (my wife’s favorite flower) without the HOAs consent, they tend to be ugly most of the year because the leaves fall off but she wanted them…

The nosy neighbor had to get involved…

Our neighbor told us that he didn’t think they were allowed by the HOA (I guess he looked our plants up in the rule book?) and subtly threatened that we shouldn’t plant bushes that would block his view. We were not having that, and we all know the best way to get your neighbors to like you is listen to their advice and follow the rules.

How do you like this?!?!

So we got 20 Areca Palms and lined our lot with them on both sides (HOA approved the plants and placement). While we were digging the holes he walked out with a sad look on his face and said this “I guess we should not have gotten a corner lot if we wanted a view.” We left the back of our yard open to keep our view of the lake but he was **** out of luck. You complain about our yard, we will follow the rules. Now he has to live in a house without a view and a tiny lot in Florida. I bet his brand new house just devalued $10,000 .”

Sometimes it’s best to just not say anything at all…or it might come back to bite you!

