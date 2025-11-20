A Husband Filmed His Wife Pumping Gas And Getting Hit On By Another Man

What’s a guy supposed to do if another fella starts talking to his wife while SHE’S pumping gas into their car?

I guess there are a lot of different answers people would give to that question, but the guy you’re about to meet decided to film it and post it on TikTok!

While the man filmed from the passenger seat of the car while his wife pumped gas, another guy came up and started talking to her.

The TikTokker said, “Of course the one time I don’t, a guy came up to her at the pump and was like, ‘someone as beautiful as you shouldn’t be pumping your own gas.'”

He continued to film the interaction and it seemed like his wife and the stranger were hitting it off, at least a little bit.

The TikTokker said, “Hey dude, I’m right in here.”

The TikTokker eventually thanked the stranger for helping out his wife.

The video’s caption reads, “Chivalry is not dead.”

Check out the video.

And he just sat there and watched it happen…

