A Husband’s Credit Card Got Rejected, So His Wife Had To Pay For Her Own Mother’s Day Breakfast

Jeez, talk about making a mountain out of a molehill…

That, in my humble opinion, is what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page, but now it’s up to you to read about what happened and make up your own mind.

Get started now!

AITA for “making” my wife pay for Mother’s Day breakfast? “I (M30) took my wife (F28) out for breakfast at one of her favorite restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day. We were having a great time together, and the check arrived. I gave the waiter my card, but he came back and said there was some problem with my chip and that it wasn’t scanning.

Uh oh…

I was pretty confused by this since I had used the exact same card to buy flowers this morning. I asked the waiter if they accept cash, but he said no. I started to notice my wife looking pretty ****** off. I told her to give the waiter her credit card, and since our tab was just under $48 dollars and I happened to have a $50 bill on me, I gave her that money.

What’s the big deal?

She did so, but was acting very cold towards me afterwards. I asked her what was wrong when we were in the car driving back home, and she told me I was a major jerk for making her pay for our meal on Mother’s Day. I told her that I didn’t make her pay, since I literally gave her the $50 right after my card didn’t work. She told me to stop playing word games, and the fact of the matter was that I embarrassed her and made her feel uncared for. I really don’t know what else I was supposed to do in that situation. How was I supposed to anticipate my credit card not working? To clarify, I have money in my account so that was not the issue. I am going to my bank later today to see what’s wrong with my card. AITA?”

And here’s what readers had to say about this story.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This husband and wife clearly have some big issues to work out…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.