A Man’s Two Younger Brothers Kept Getting Picked On By a Group of Bullies, So He Made Fun of Them Online and They Got Humiliated

If you mess with someone’s family members, you’re pretty much also messing with them…

And that’s when things get ugly, my friends.

Check out what happened when this guy found out that his two adopted brothers were getting bullied.

Get started now!

I cyberbullied a bunch of teenagers, and I don’t regret it. “My family adopted two boys. When they came to us they were 10 and 15. They spent seven years of their life in the system, and they had a rough story behind them to begin with. I become very close with them, especially with the youngest, M.

This kid was having some problems.

After a while, M begins confessing a few things to me: there’s this group of teens, aged 13-16, who are bullying him and his friends. These guys pick on anyone smaller than them, they ask for money, they try to instigate fights, they say racial stuff, and make fun of M for being adopted. A couple years back they ended in the paper because they beat up a 10 y/o to the point of sending him to the hospital, and another one pulled a knife out on a kid way younger than him. Bottom line, they’re jerks, and I begin to loathe them through M’s stories. Of course, what can I do? I’m ten years older, talking to them or their parents is no use because they obviously don’t care, I can’t just go and beat up some minors.

They got a different idea.

Then M tells me about this new trend. I’m not English but let’s call it “Cutting”. Basically you take someone’s pic, you write some pretty mean stuff about them on it and put it on TikTok, once that’s done, the guy’s been cut and apparently that’s pretty humiliating. After some consideration, my plan set into motion. I made a fake IG profile, followed the bullies, took screens of their photos and edited them to make them look stupid (for the little jerk who carries a knife around, I put make-up on him), then I wrote some mean stuff on it without going too far and posted it. Boom, 3k views in under one hour, then came the comments. People were laughing, some of the “victims” tried acting tough in the comments, but the damage had been done. I waited. Two weeks pass and M comes to me to show me the Cutting.

LOL.

I played dumb, of course, had him explain the practice to me again. Apparently, the bullies are now being made fun of because of what I wrote, and not only, a rumor started that Jerk No. 1 likes dressing up as a girl and wearing make-up because of the edit I made, which was not actually my intention, but knowing how humiliating that would be for the little jerk I’m soooo glad. I made sure M wouldn’t be suspected, which is unlikely anyways given the amount of people these guys have bullied in the past years. Am I a bad person? Yes. Do I feel bad? Maybe, maybe not.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This is what big brothers are supposed to do!

Well done!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.