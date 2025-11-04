A Mechanic Said Prices for Services Have Gone Up Dramatically in the Past Year

Is there anything out there that isn’t more expensive than it was a year ago…?

It sure doesn’t seem like it!

And a mechanic in Texas named Skyler took to TikTok to tell folks about how prices at his auto shop have gotten a lot higher in the past year.

Skyler told viewers, “I don’t know nothing about politics, but this is pretty crazy. I couldn’t tell you if inflation was real or happening right now.”

The TikTokker showed viewers an old sign that his auto shop used to advertise oil changes.

The price read $39.95.

Just a year later, the price rose to $69.95.

Skyler updated viewers in the same video and said that, just a week later, the oil change price rose to $79.99.

He said, “You can go buy five quarts of oil for $30 on Amazon. But somehow the price of labor is what’s bringing the price of the oil changes up.”

Skyler added, “The people doing the labor don’t see any pay raises.”

Check out the video.

It seems like the price of just about everything has gone up lately…

