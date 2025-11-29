A Mom Got Upset On Mother’s Day When Her Husband Didn’t Include Their Kids In The Celebration

Well, this story is pretty depressing…

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and I think you’re gonna agree with me on this one.

Read what this mom had to say and see what you think.

AITA for crying over Mother’s Day? “It’s Mother’s Day in my country and my husband broke my heart. I’m crying in our bed as we speak. We have two boys, aged 8 and 11. They’re great kids and I love them dearly. To me, this day is about celebrating our bond. On Father’s Day, I make sure to have done grocery shopping so that I can surprise him with some orange juice and strawberries, or something special for breakfast.

She went all out…

I make sure to have little gifts but most importantly, I make sure to include our kids. I think it is very important to show them how to treat your loved ones. This morning, the kids where watching. My husband went downstairs to make breakfast. When they were little, they would help him and would give a little drawing or whatever they made at school. I have such fond memories of their little footsteps on the stairs and giggles of excitement.

Hmmm…

This year, it was just my husband. He had made me a stale sandwich and give me a gift card. I asked him where the kids were and he said he didn’t want them bickering. I thanked him for the sandwich and gift card, but couldn’t keep my composure. I started crying and he asked why.

She was upset about this.

I told him that Mother’s Day is about the children. I don’t expect a gift from him, I’m not his mom. The only thing I want for him to accommodate our boys. Go to the Dollar Store or whatever and ask them to pick out a little something for mommy. Or ask them to make a drawing. Or at the very least, ask them to help make breakfast and bring it upstairs. One year they went to the thrift shop. I loved it! My youngest picked up an outrageous necklace and I wore it with proud. It’s not about the money. It’s about showing them how to be affectionate to the ones you love. He went downstairs angry. I’m in bed crying. AITA?”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Well, this Mother’s Day sure went down the tubes in a hurry…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.