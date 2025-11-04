A Mom Refused to Give Her Mother-in-Law A Ride Home From Her Daughter’s School, And Just Left Her Behind In A Parking Lot

Well, this is certainly an interesting situation…

And it sounds like the two main characters in this story might want to get some group therapy to resolve their issues!

Take a look at this tale from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see what you think!

AITA for abandoning my MIL in a parking lot full of watching people? “I (F26) am a stay at home mom and I pick up my daughter after school. My husband (M35) takes her to school in the mornings on the way to his work. Mother in law (MIL) got divorced a couple months ago and not-so-subtly complained to my husband that she was lonely, so my husband insisted that we have her over every weekend.

Yikes…

MIL and I don’t get along. For example, MIL has always made snide remarks about me being a teenage mom but I learned to ignore it since my husband asked me to keep the peace. When she began coming over, she would make comments about how dusty the floor was, how much laundry was in the basket, etc. – hinting that I should be doing more housework as a SAHM. The final straw was when she commented about our daughter’s academic abilities, saying stuff about how she’s below standard academic level and blaming me for not putting in the effort to teach her.

Good riddance!

After a big argument, my husband finally agreed that only he would visit MIL at her home. MIL and I haven’t spoken to each other since. MIL’s catalytic converter got stolen yesterday and hasn’t gotten fixed yet. My husband drove her to work this morning and asked me to pick her up. I said no. MIL works fairly close to our daughter’s school (about a 15 minute walk). In the middle of the day, my husband sends me a text saying that he convinced MIL to walk to our daughter’s school so I can pick up both of them. I arrive at my daughter’s school and see MIL with daughter.

She wasn’t budging on this one.

I walk up to them and tell MIL that she can find a way home, that I’m not going to give her a lift. She started to create a scene and the other parents and children were starting to stare, so I took my daughter by the hand and drove away. My husband yelled at me when he got home, saying that I embarrassed MIL in front of the other parents and left her stranded when I could have easily driven her home. It really wouldn’t have been much work to drive her home one time and I’m regretting causing a scene at my daughter’s school because her classmates and their parents might have seen it. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

I think it’s safe to say that this woman and her mother-in-law aren’t on good terms…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.