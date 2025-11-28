A Mom Wants To Spend Mother’s Day With Her Family, But Her Husband Insists On Spending It With His Mother

Well, this sounds like a pretty sticky situation…

AITA for not wanting to spend Mother’s Day with my MIL? “My husband has a tradition of celebrating Mother’s Day with his mother. He normally goes all out with gifts, a fancy dinner and spending most of the day with her. I normally have plans with my mother so it had never been a problem.

After I had our first child I thought things would change a bit. But they didn’t. His mother is the focus of the day, and all activities revolve around her. We are very different people and I don’t enjoy what she does. Now that we have 2 young children it’s really getting to me. Each Mother’s Day is the same as a usual Sunday with the exception that his mum is always round either from the night before or he goes to collect her. When he collects her that means he spends 4 hours of the day driving there and back and I’m with the kids. Most Mother’s Days we spend the day as a multi generational group with my mum as well doing stuff the grandmum’s or kids love. So it’s time in the park, kid friendly restaurants, shopping and back home. This isn’t much different from a usual day with the grandparents.

In contrast, on Father’s Day, I get up early to get breakfast, myself and the kids ready. We go excursion, eat at his favourite restaurant and basically do everything to make a fuss of him. My father is not around so there has never been a co conflict. This year I suggested we do the usual on Mother’s Day and then the following Sunday I get to sleep in and we have a family day based on what I enjoy and eat at my favourite restaurant. My husband thinks I’m missing the point and the day isn’t about me as the new mum. It’s about all the mums in the family celebrating together. AITA for wanting a second Mother’s Day where I’m the focus without his mother?”

