A Rude Customer Demanded Four Pieces Of Fish When There Was Only Three Left, So This Store Employee Gave Her Exactly What She Asked For At Double The Price

Some customers insist on what they want even if there’s no way to give it to them.

So this man came up with a clever, albeit dishonest, solution just to satisfy the customer’s request.

Initially, he tried explaining to the customer that they only had 3 pieces of fish left, but she demanded 4.

Check out the full story below to find out how he worked his magic.

I said 4 pieces!!! Here’s a simple MC story from the Meat and Seafood department of your Arizona Hometown Grocer. There’s an old lady customer who insists that she is “a regular.” Even though I’ve never seen this particular septuagenarian before, She starts spitting (quite literally) vile filth at me from the very onset of our interaction. It’s like a bad movie about a dyslexic meat guy who has a healthy dose of ADHD.

The customer wanted four pieces of Dover sole fillet.

“Do you work in this department? I thought you were new. You might be new, so I’ll say this as slowly as I can… I need dover sole!” Okay. Sure. Coming right u— “I need 4 pieces!”

But there were only three pieces left.

As I’m starting to pick the fish, I realized that both the dover sole and the rockfish are in the same row. And I originally thought four pieces was only three. I tried to explain this to her, but to no avail. She doesn’t understand displacement theory. “I need 4 pieces!!!”

So this man worked some magic to weigh, wrap, and price 4 pieces of Dover sole fillet.

Okay, enter malicious compliance. I don’t know where she thought I was going to magically find an additional dover sole filet. But I decided to work my magic. I weighed out the three pieces and printed the sticker. I took the pieces to the side to be wrapped, then sliced one filet in half. I then put it back on the scale so she could see. “Four pieces, right?”

For the same amount, the old lady paid double the price.

The crazy thing is that any time I take a knife to a piece of meat or fish at the customer’s request, regardless of the reason, I have to enter it as a choice cut. When I reweighed the whole thing, I knew it was going to be more money for the same amount of fish. It was literally double the price. She walked off with her seafood, looking like Bert at the end of any Bert and Ernie Sesame Street episode. With a “womp womp wooooooomp” coming from a nearby trumpet.

Fake it until they take it.

