November 17, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Shopper Isn’t Impressed With The Design Of New Shopping Carts At Target

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about target

TikTok/@ashleydarlingugc

Target…you’re being put on notice by a mom who isn’t happy with your new shopping carts.

Her name is Ashley and she took to TikTok to tell viewers why she thinks Target needs to correct this wrong.

woman in a target store

TikTok/@ashleydarlingugc

Ashley told viewers, “There is a redesign on Target carts and I haven’t seen anybody talk about it because it’s brand new. They literally just rolled these carts out and you can definitely tell that they did not consult one single mother while redesigning these carts.”

She continued, “First of all, I do like the bucket seat, but, I think pretty much anyone can tell you we don’t want the cup holders up here. We really don’t, because guess who’s gonna be pulling at my straw and trying to drink my iced coffee?”

kid in a shopping cart

TikTok/@ashleydarlingugc

Ashley then pointed out the small holes in the new carts and said that they’re only going to be a problem because little kids will stick their fingers in there and get hurt.

She said, “Perfect size for toddler fingers to get their fingers literally stuck in there so I can guarantee it’s only a matter of time before there’s some sort of lawsuit going on, because of this little tray thing right here.”

Ashley added,  “Target, move the cup holders, here. Put the cup holders here like Fry’s does. Literally, we will love you for that so much more.”

kid in a shopping cart

TikTok/@ashleydarlingugc

Take a look at the video.

@ashleydarlingugc

@target did you even ask moms if this was a good idea? 😂 i know we arent the only ones who use these…but come on 😭 #targethaul #targetfinds

♬ original sound – Ashley | UGC Creator

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 11.08.13 AM A Shopper Isnt Impressed With The Design Of New Shopping Carts At Target

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 11.08.27 AM A Shopper Isnt Impressed With The Design Of New Shopping Carts At Target

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 11.08.42 AM A Shopper Isnt Impressed With The Design Of New Shopping Carts At Target

She thinks this is a major FAIL.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter