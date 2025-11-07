A Shopper Mistaken For A Walmart Worker By A Rude Customer Played Along And Made Her Wait A Long Time While They Shopped For Their Own Groceries

Some people can be so entitled…

Get A Cheaper Babysitter? “Not my last job, but the one before that went through a period wherein they required I wear a ‘uniform’. Basically it was a dark blue button-up or Oxford style. I ended up with 4 of the button ups and 3 of the Oxfords. Also, being in IT, I thought I looked more professional in khakis. I was in Walmart looking at the vending machine in the entryway when a woman came storming past me screaming at the poor door greeter that she was in a hurry, was paying someone to watch her kid, and needed a….something… fast. I don’t remember what. Some cooking appliance that I’m not familiar with. I finally pick my drink, get my can, and head in to get my groceries. And the woman sees me and walks over waving and snapping and yelling to get my attention. This leads only to me looking at her like she was a nutter and raising one eyebrow.

“I NEED (THING)! I’M IN A HURRY SINCE I’M PAYING THAT THIEF OF A NEIGHBOR EVERY HALF HOUR TO WATCH MY KID! SO HURRY UP AND GET ONE FOR ME!” Someone thought Walmart was a full-service shop? I explained, somewhat rudely, that I don’t work there. I’m not sorry, if you come stomping up to me yelling and waving and making me consider punching you in the face a good way to not get hurt, I’m not a civil being. “Don’t try that game! You kids today don’t like working. Go get me (thing) right this minute! Or I will report you to management!” “Oh no, not management. Please miss, don’t report me, I’ll go grab it right now.” Apparently she missed the sarcasm dripping from the words and waved me away. I ran off like I was in a hurry into the home appliances aisle, out the other side, down to the grocery side of the store.

Grabbed a shopping cart and proceeded to get my groceries. Every ten to fifteen minutes I’d run back over without the cart and ensure her I was looking, that it might be ‘in the back’ somewhere. The magical ‘in the back’ seemed to please her. I kept this going for the two hours it took me to get all of my food. Cold stuff last, naturally. Then went to buy it. At the register right near her. I made it a point to wave and click and snap to get her attention. She exploded and began screaming and cussing and stomping over demanding to know what I was doing shopping instead of helping her. The poor cashier didn’t know what to do and just set her light to flashing and got the hell out of there.

“I told you. I am not an employee here. I’m trying to get my food and you’ve interrupted that process. Go away.” “GET ME A MANAGER I AM GOING TO HAVE YOU FIRED AND THEN I’M GOING TO HAVE YOUR BOSS FIRED!” “Tell you what, I’ll call my boss.” “I WANT THEM HERE RIGHT NOW!” A manager of some sort was talking to the cashier, one of the women who stands up front at the little not-register thing. I called Mike, my boss at the repair shop and explained I had an angry woman wanting to talk to him. Even without speaker phone she heard him say “Tell her to **** off then” and hang up. That made everything better.

Finally one of the actual manager came up and tried calming the woman down to explain that I did not work there, her harassing me was causing a scene, and he would be happy to take her to his office, bend over backward, and let her ream him verbally if it helped. Apparently it wouldn’t, as she proceeded to call him a liar and slapped him hard enough to knock his glasses off. Now she was yelling at him, he was screaming at her and into his radio, and a cop was heading their way. I finally got the cashier to come back and begin ringing me up, and while the cop was arresting the woman for assault I sat there apologizing to the girl about it all. The manager finally asked me why the woman was so mad at me, and I just told him she thought I worked there, I told her I didn’t, and she assumed I was lying and apparently was waiting on me to get something for her. The cop had a partner, I guess, show up and he took a statement from me outside, wherein I told him the whole story. Got me a slight chuckle then a disapproving ‘You know I could arrest you for disorderly conduct right?’. By this point my ice cream was feeling pretty sloshy so I went back in to get it replaced. The manager again asked me if I did anything to antagonize the women. I said no. The door greeter actually backed up my story by verifying that I did tell the woman I wasn’t an employee and got threatened for doing so. Got my new ice cream, went home. Made tacos for dinner and hoped I never saw that woman again.”

