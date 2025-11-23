A Student Tries To Learn French Quickly, But Total Immersion Doesn’t Work For Everyone… Especially If You’re A Total Newbie

Everyone knows that total immersion is the best way to learn a language. But sometimes, totality isn’t possible. Especially when you’re learning.

Like in this story of a French teacher who wanted no English at all. But maybe too that a little trop loin (too far).

Let’s see if this one has us saying oui or non.

No English allowed? D’accord. I used to take a beginner level French course at a local community center. It was a chill class small group, older folks, travelers, a few professionals and our instructor, Mademoiselle Claire.

She was a lovely but very serious Frenchwoman who believed in total immersion. She had one strict rule: “No English in class.”

This made sense in theory except this was day one, and most of us didn’t even know how to say hello properly yet. Still, she made it crystal clear, speak any English and you’d be punished. (Said it in English)

One evening, about three weeks in, she asked us to write short dialogues in pairs. My partner was completely lost, and kept whispering to me in English for help. Claire overheard and swooped in like a linguistic hawk.

No English, not one word. I tried to help but she cut me off Silence, French only.

For the next week, I followed her rule. No English, not even when she herself lapsed into English to explain something complex. I’d just blink and say, “Je ne comprends pas.”

When she emailed homework instructions in English? I pretended I didn’t understand them. During oral drills, I deliberately answered everything in broken, overly literal French, even when it made no sense.

Eventually, after I raised my hand and asked, in French, what “homework” meant again for the fifth time, she sighed and said in English: “Okay some English is allowed.” Merci beaucoup, Claire.

Sometimes strict rules don’t work. C’est la vie.