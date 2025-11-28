A Subaru Dealership Worker Shared A Hack For Owners Who Have To Drive In Bad Weather

Subaru owners…it’s time to listen up!

A worker at a Subaru dealership in Utah was nice enough to let TikTok viewers in on a hack that Subaru owners need to know about.

The TikTokker said that some Subaru models contain a nozzle above the vehicle’s backup camera that releases fluid and cleans the camera lens.

He said, “All you have to do is twist your rear windshield washer and hold it, and windshield washer fluid will actually spray out of a separate nozzle over the camera to clean it,”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Best winter car feature?”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker sounds annoyed.

A solid Subaru tip, coming in hot!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!