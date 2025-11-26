A Teenager’s Lazy Cousin Resisted Doing Chores In A Garden, So They Gave Him A Dirty Job That Went On And On

Well, this kid doesn’t sound too bright…

And I think you’ll agree after you read this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.

Check out what went down!

We have many plants, a pool and a wooden deck. I headed over and Elle offered some help.

Nick and my nice cousin ( let’s call her Elle ) came over to watch movies and weird cartoons ( Note: We are all 13-15 years old ) and a few hours later my mother called me to help her clean the backyard.

“I have this cousin ( let’s call him Nick ) and he is incredibly entitled. This is the story of how I finally got revenge on him.

Oh, Nick…

Now, Nick always wants to be the BEST. Nothing is ever enough. So I assume he thought that being a boy the nicest thing he could do was offer help as well, because “Boys don’t do chores”.

So he did.

Little did he know, as soon as he said that, I already had a plan.

Then, my mother saw the three of us and decided to separate the chores: Nick was going to water the plants, Elle was going to clean the deck and I was going to clean the exterior chairs and stuff.

Perfect.

At one point, my mother left to get us snacks ( perfectly predictable) and as soon as she left Nick “finished watering the plants” ( also predictable ). He came to me and tried to look like he was willing to help, asking me what should he do next.

I stood up and showed him a part of the floor near a grass patch and told him how this spot was always dirty. I said that he had done enough and he could rest after cleaning that.

What happened next was a mixture of predictable, satisfying and funny.

He had the garden hose in his hand ( he used it to water the plants ) and used it to try to clean that spot. The dirty part was directly in front of the grass patch, and the water hit the grass and a lot of dirt, mud and water flew and got the floor even more dirty than before.

He said “Done”. Elle started laughing as she noticed my plan and I just pointed at the floor. He looked and his eyes went wide to see the floor even more dirty.