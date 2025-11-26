A Teenager’s Lazy Cousin Resisted Doing Chores In A Garden, So They Gave Him A Dirty Job That Went On And On
How I tricked my Entitled Cousin into Eternally cleaning the backyard.
“I have this cousin ( let’s call him Nick ) and he is incredibly entitled. This is the story of how I finally got revenge on him.
Nick and my nice cousin ( let’s call her Elle ) came over to watch movies and weird cartoons ( Note: We are all 13-15 years old ) and a few hours later my mother called me to help her clean the backyard.
We have many plants, a pool and a wooden deck. I headed over and Elle offered some help.
Oh, Nick…
Now, Nick always wants to be the BEST. Nothing is ever enough. So I assume he thought that being a boy the nicest thing he could do was offer help as well, because “Boys don’t do chores”.
So he did.
Little did he know, as soon as he said that, I already had a plan.
Then, my mother saw the three of us and decided to separate the chores: Nick was going to water the plants, Elle was going to clean the deck and I was going to clean the exterior chairs and stuff.
Perfect.
At one point, my mother left to get us snacks ( perfectly predictable) and as soon as she left Nick “finished watering the plants” ( also predictable ). He came to me and tried to look like he was willing to help, asking me what should he do next.
I stood up and showed him a part of the floor near a grass patch and told him how this spot was always dirty. I said that he had done enough and he could rest after cleaning that.
What happened next was a mixture of predictable, satisfying and funny.
He had the garden hose in his hand ( he used it to water the plants ) and used it to try to clean that spot. The dirty part was directly in front of the grass patch, and the water hit the grass and a lot of dirt, mud and water flew and got the floor even more dirty than before.
He said “Done”. Elle started laughing as she noticed my plan and I just pointed at the floor. He looked and his eyes went wide to see the floor even more dirty.
Nick was blowing it!
He tried to clean with the hose again and failed miserably. Elle and I sat down and enjoyed the show.
After 10 minutes of fun, my mother came back with the snacks and tried not to laugh as she explained to Nick how we tricked him. He was furious and tried to slap me.
One hour later, my aunt came and was told what happened. Nick got grounded for “Trying to hit his cousin” and, my favorite part, for “being dumb”.”
