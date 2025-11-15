A TikTokker Made His Wife An Anxiety Chair So She Could Deal With Her Stress

Social media can be a pretty dark place sometimes, but not today, my friends!

A woman named Debra posted a video and showed viewers the incredibly sweet gift she received from her husband.

In the video, Debra’s husband walked her into a room and showed her a comfy chair that hangs from the ceiling.

He told her, “So, this is for you. Remember how they gave Anxiety a chair in the movie?”

Debra’s husband was referring to a character in the movie Inside Out 2.

He continued, “This is your chair and your area. Because right now, I think you’re somewhere in between that and this.”

Debra’s husband was referring to photos of characters from the film.

He continued, “Whenever you start to feel, here, it’s becoming too much, I need you to sit in here. Light the candle. Put a drink next to your favorite color rose, and just relax for like ten minutes.”

Debra sat in the chair and her husband said, “That’s why I put that there. I tried to copy the picture as much as I could. We got candles. I couldn’t get a chair with a leg rest.”

Debra’s husband said, “Hey Alexa. Set a timer for 8 minutes” and then told his wife, “You ain’t allowed to leave until the timer up.”

Debra asked if she could have her phone.

He said no and added, “Because all you’re gonna do on your phone is look at stuff. You can turn on a TV show or something You want to turn something on?”

Debra’s husband reiterated that she couldn’t get up until the alarm went off.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “He reminds me often why he’s my better half.”

Check out the video.

What a nice guy!

Fellas, are you taking notes…?

