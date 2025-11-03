A TikTokker Said He Knows What Women Are Like Based on What Kind of Ice Cream They Eat

Is ice cream really a portal into our souls?

Well, according to a TikTokker named J’Amore, the brand of ice cream a woman eats will give you a good idea of what kind of person she is.

In his viral video, J’Amore first addressed Talenti. He said that women who eat this ice cream are “bougie, snooty” and have “never seen struggle” a day in their lives.

Next up was Häagen-Daz. J’Amore said, “She wears nothing but Lululemon, and she is very classy, very demure.”

The TikTokker then tackled Ben & Jerry’s and said, “She’s a stoner, or a big back in training.”

About Mayfield and Breyers, J’Amore said, “If she’s eating these two, then that means that she has come from a spot, a place in her life where she’s trying to do better, and she’s letting go of that negative energy. She’s in her Soft Girl era. She’s healing right now.”

J’Amore categorized Bluebell and said, “She takes pride in homemaking. You got you a good southern girl with a thick accent.”

Finally, the TikTokker said that women who eat generic ice cream brands are criminals.

In the caption, J’Amore asked, “Which one are you?”

Take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker let the world know what kind of girl she is.

Well, that sounds awfully presumptuous, now doesn’t it?

