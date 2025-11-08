A TikTokker Talked About The Horrible First Date She Had With A Man
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know what you’re gonna get on a first date!
They can be wonderful, they can be dull…or they can be downright horrible.
The woman you’re about to hear from on TikTok is named Caitlin and she told viewers about the awful, no-good, brutal first date she recently went on with a man.
Caitlin said, “About a month ago, I went on the absolute worst date I have ever been on in New York City, and I need to talk about it.”
She told viewers that she met the man at a restaurant and he was already sitting at a table with eight other men he worked with. The guy picked up on Caitlin’s uncomfortable vibes and asked the server to give them a table for two.
Caitlin’s date asked her how old she is and when she told him she’s 25. She explained, “He gives me the biggest sigh of relief. He tells me that 21 and 22-year-olds can’t keep up with him intellectually, but he feels too bad for 30-year-olds because they’re so desperate, and it makes him sad to be around them.”
She continued, “And I should have just got up and left, but I am a little bit of a people pleaser, which I’m working on.”
After they ate dinner, Caitlin agreed to go to an art club with her date. They once again were sat at a table with a bunch of men that her date knew. She said, “These guys are just all really close, and I’m just sitting there doing absolutely nothing like a prop.”
Eventually, her date got an offer to hang out with an unnamed celebrity at another location, so Caitlin took the opportunity to leave.
As she waited on the street for a ride home, she heard one of her date’s friends say, “Hey, did you get rid of that girl? Let’s go to Chez Margaux.”
She explained, “And he turns around because he doesn’t realize that the car hasn’t picked me up there. I’m still standing there, and I can hear all of this. And I turn around and the friend looks at me and realizes that I heard everything and has the blankest expression on his face.”
Caitlin added, “The guy that I was on the date with turns around as well and we’re all just looking at each other like that Spider-Man meme.”
I think it’s safe to say that these two aren’t very compatible…
