A TikTokker Warned Viewers About Using A Mirror To Play With Their Dogs

Well, this is kind of a bummer…

A TikTokker named Nick took to TikTok to warn dog owners after he thinks her permanently damaged a friend’s pooch on accident.

In the video’s text overlay, Nick wrote, “The story of how I accidentally broke my best friend’s dog.”

Nick showed the dog and said, “You see how it appears she’s looking for something? This is where I come clean and talk about how I broke my roommate’s dog.”

The TikTokker said the dog was interested in the reflection from a mirror and said, “A lot of veterinarians specifically were like, ‘Do not do this.’ They were like, ‘This will literally give your dog a mental disorder.’”

Nick said he played with the dog this way two years ago and the poor pup still runs around looking for a mirror reflection.

He added, “She’s always looking for something. This is your sign to not do that.”

That poor dog will never be the same…

