November 7, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Tourist Was Surprised To Find A Razor Blade In A Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog They Ordered

by Matthew Gilligan

man eating a hot dog

TikTok/@ahhbee.24

Yikes, this is pretty scary…

A man visiting the iconic Nathan’s Famous restaurant in Coney Island in Brooklyn got a frightening surprise when he discovered a razor blade inside the hot dog he was eating.

exterior of a restaurant

TikTok/@ahhbee.24

The video showed the man eating a hot dog from Nathan’s…until he finds something unexpected in his food.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I’m still in shock. We found a blade inside the hot dog and they claimed it didn’t come from them.”

man eating a hot dog

TikTok/@ahhbee.24

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “All we wanted was to do a fun food review with the kids. Instead we found a blade inside the hot dog.”

Yikes!

a half-eaten hot dog

TikTok/@ahhbee.24

Check out the video.

@ahhbee.24

All we wanted was to do a fun food review with the kids. Instead we found a blade inside the hot dog…⚠️ #fyp #nathanshotdogs #coneyisland #nycfood

♬ original sound – 🌷

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 10.48.51 AM A Tourist Was Surprised To Find A Razor Blade In A Nathans Famous Hot Dog They Ordered

Another viewer had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 10.49.05 AM A Tourist Was Surprised To Find A Razor Blade In A Nathans Famous Hot Dog They Ordered

And this individual thinks they know what happened…

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 10.49.46 AM A Tourist Was Surprised To Find A Razor Blade In A Nathans Famous Hot Dog They Ordered

That could’ve ended VERY badly!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter