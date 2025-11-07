A Tourist Was Surprised To Find A Razor Blade In A Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog They Ordered
by Matthew Gilligan
Yikes, this is pretty scary…
A man visiting the iconic Nathan’s Famous restaurant in Coney Island in Brooklyn got a frightening surprise when he discovered a razor blade inside the hot dog he was eating.
The video showed the man eating a hot dog from Nathan’s…until he finds something unexpected in his food.
The text overlay on the video reads, “I’m still in shock. We found a blade inside the hot dog and they claimed it didn’t come from them.”
In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “All we wanted was to do a fun food review with the kids. Instead we found a blade inside the hot dog.”
Yikes!
Check out the video.
@ahhbee.24
All we wanted was to do a fun food review with the kids. Instead we found a blade inside the hot dog…⚠️ #fyp #nathanshotdogs #coneyisland #nycfood
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person chimed in.
Another viewer had a lot to say.
And this individual thinks they know what happened…
That could’ve ended VERY badly!
