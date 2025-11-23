A Traveler Showed Folks What It Was Like To Fly On A Hello Kitty-Themed Airplane

If you know any people who are Hello Kitty fans, you know that these folks are usually OBSESSED with the brand.

And you can only imagine how excited they’d be to be able to fly on a Hello Kitty plane with EVA Air like a TikTokker named Alysia did.

Alysia showed TikTokkers the exterior and the interior of the plane, and it was pretty impressive!

Hello Kitty logos adorned the whole aircraft, and Alysia was obviously in awe of the experience.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “POV: you’re flying through the sky on a Hello Kitty plane.”

Alysia wrote in the video’s caption, “I didn’t expect this at all, cutest flight of my life.”

Very cool!

Here’s the video.

This was definitely a unique travel experience!

