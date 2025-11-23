November 23, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Traveler Showed Folks What It Was Like To Fly On A Hello Kitty-Themed Airplane

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@alysialoo

If you know any people who are Hello Kitty fans, you know that these folks are usually OBSESSED with the brand.

And you can only imagine how excited they’d be to be able to fly on a Hello Kitty plane with EVA Air like a TikTokker named Alysia did.

TikTok/@alysialoo

Alysia showed TikTokkers the exterior and the interior of the plane, and it was pretty impressive!

Hello Kitty logos adorned the whole aircraft, and Alysia was obviously in awe of the experience.

TikTok/@alysialoo

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “POV: you’re flying through the sky on a Hello Kitty plane.”

Alysia wrote in the video’s caption, “I didn’t expect this at all, cutest flight of my life.”

Very cool!

TikTok/@alysialoo

Here’s the video.

@alysialoo

I didn’t expect this at all, cutest flight of my life😽💞 @EVA Airways Corp. 長榮航空 #hellokitty

♬ original sound – ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨ ʚ ოꪱᜒ𐓣ƙɑ ɞ ୧⋆ ˚｡⋆

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

And this viewer spoke up.

This was definitely a unique travel experience!

