A Welder Talked About Why A Woman’s Stainless Steel Pan Exploded

Folks, this is the kind of TikTok video you need to pay attention to.

A welder named Anne posted a video on the social media platform and responded to a woman who said that her stainless steel pan blew up on her electric stove.

Anne told viewers that stainless steel pans…really aren’t solid stainless steel.

Instead, she said these pans have a thin layer of aluminum between two portions of stainless steel.

Anne said that high temperatures can cause the metal in these pans to separate and they might even explode, like what happened to the original woman in her video.

The TikTokker said that the pan likely overheated, the aluminum layer melted, and BOOM.

Anne said, “Visible red glow confirms that the pan was being used at excessive temperatures, and that would be consistent with severe overheating to delamination temperatures.”

She continued, “That foldy melty aluminum started to liquefy. It started to fill any available spaces, and it would have gone to the weakest point in the stainless steel. With probably just enough compression in there to burst through at a certain point, that pressure builds up.”

Anne added, “It’s like a balloon ready to burst and then bang, it does.”

Be careful with those things!

