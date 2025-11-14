A Woman’s Live-In Boyfriend Has Made Her Life Awful, So When He Threatened To Move Out, She Accepted His Offer

Being in a toxic relationship is AWFUL.

If you know, you know, friends…

And there’s no doubt that the woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page is in one!

But she wants to know if she’s being too harsh to her boyfriend.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for saying ok when my partner tried to break up with me and move out? “I’ve been with my partner nearly two years. He lives in my house which I’m currently renting. We have blended our families and there’s several step-kids involved.

Things have changed dramatically…

When we moved in six months ago I thought this was forever. I thought I’d found my soulmate. But after moving in he changed very quickly, nothing I did was good enough. He kept telling me things I needed to change. Has been pointing out my flaws and why he is so unhappy daily. I kept trying. But then it became him saying over and over, change or I will break up with you. There were things I’ve needed to work on, of course. I have my healing to do and I’ve been on a real journey. He has a lot of unhealed trauma too and was cheated on in his marriage and has ADHD. Despite changing and doing the deep work, something he hasn’t done, he has continued threatening to break up with me and move out with the step kids multiple times.

This sounds like a totally toxic situation.

The last time, something broke in me. I sobbed for a whole weekend. I couldn’t look the kids in the face. I loved him so I decided to give him one last chance. This was on basis he promised never to do this again. I said if he did we would be over. He said he understood. My trust was broken so I asked that we slow down plans to move into our own place together or to put him on the lease. He’s reacted very badly to this. Every day he’s lashing out frightened and saying he feels really insecure and he’s technically homeless and he and the kids have no physical security. I’ve asked him to repair and work on things together before we make big commitments but he’s continued these daily monologues of his pain. My voice has got lost.

The other day he asked for a final decision. I said no, not right now, let’s work on stuff, and hopefully soon. He said you either commit to moving in with me by the end of the day to a new place or putting me on the lease or I’m done, I’m moving out.

She stood her ground.

I said no, informed him he’d broken his promise and he knew the consequences. That I accepted it, and he has two weeks to move out. Now I’m apparently cruel and heartless and it’s my fault for not giving him commitment, and it would have been so easy to put him on the lease. That I’ve been denying him and the step kids physical security. That two weeks isn’t enough time. I know he has disorganized attachment. I know he has trauma. I know he can’t help it. But have I really caused this not putting him on the lease when things were so unstable?”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.