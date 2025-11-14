November 14, 2025 at 2:49 pm

A Young TikTokker Got Emotional After She Learned About The Early Days Of The Internet

by Matthew Gilligan

For folks not old enough to remember, the old days of the Internet were pretty great!

It had a Wild West-feel to it, and anything seemed possible.

Fast forward to today, and, well, let’s just say that it’s “different.”

A young woman posted an emotional video on TikTok and she talked about the good, old days of the web.

She told viewers, “It makes me so sad to read about Web 1.0. All this **** used to be so good, and all this **** used to, like, mean something positive in the world.”

The TikTokker added, “It’s actually the most heartbreaking **** ever. It’s greedy ***** dominating everything over and over again.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Reading “Life in Code” by Ellen Ullman was truly a ******* game changer.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Check out the video.

@mukbokyopo

Reading “life in code” by ellen ullman was truly a fucking game changer…….. fuck me!!!!! Join cj the x’s book club… lol…… #internet #newyorker #timbernerslee

♬ original sound – 🍰🍓🍰🍓 – 🍰🍓🍰🍓

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

It was a different time for the Internet back then…

