Amazon Delivery Guy Was Accused Of Being A “Porch Pirate” As He Entered A Small Town, But After Someone Called The Sheriff On Him, They Got A Surprise

But this time, a woman shares how her husband, a delivery guy, was mistaken for a porch pirate. Luckily, he didn’t even need to defend himself.

I’m the Delivery Guy, Not a Porch Pirate My husband and I both work for Amazon Flex, which has freelance drivers deliver packages to different areas that are a little off the beaten path. This way everyone, even those who live in tiny forgotten towns that are surrounded by corn fields, will get their packages in a timely manner. Today, my husband, who I’ll refer to as Husband, was doing a block in such an area. It’s early in the day and the car is full of packages when he entered Small Town.

A real small town.

It was the kind of place that had a post office, a gas station, an old mill, and a sheriff. It’s the place where everyone knows everyone because they’re all related by blood or marriage. So when Husband starts making stops at houses in town in an unfamiliar car, everyone noticed. Husband doesn’t even realize that he’s being watched, it’s just another stop on his delivery route. Then he goes to drop a package at a house at the end of a dead-end road.

But apparently, he looks suspicious.

He does the drop at the door, sends the notice to the customer that the package has been delivered, and gets back in the car to go to the next stop. Except, the road is now being blocked by a sheriff’s car. Husband stops and Sheriff approaches him, telling him that he had received some calls about him; a suspicious man who was going from house to house and had packages in his vehicle… Husband gives him his ID, and tells him “I work for Amazon, I just delivered a package to that house back there, these other packages are for other customers.”

Things reached a boiling point.

Sheriff takes a look at Husband’s ID, then his phone to take a look at the app. Then Sheriff looks at his own phone before going to the house Husband just left to see if the package was there. Sheriff then looks past Husband and sees someone watching them. Husband described the look Sheriff gave the person as a mix of “of course” and “are you ******* with me?” Sheriff then tells Husband that he had been accused of being a porch pirate before stomping past Husband to scream at the person watching them.

Get read for the plot twist.

Sheriff apparently not only knew the person who called to report, but the delivery my Husband had just done was TO THE SHERIFF, AT HIS HOUSE!! Sheriff went off on the nosy neighbor about “Don’t they have anything better to do”, “wasting police time”. Also how “yes, he was sure that Husband was telling the truth since he had received the delivery notice on his phone and the package was on his porch!” Sheriff came back to Husband, thanked him for his time, and sent him on his way. Husband was annoyed that he was held up for over 20 minutes, but I think this story was worth it!

At least the neighborhood will always be safe! …Maybe too safe.

