An Apartment Dweller’s Sister Asked To Stay At Her Place With Her Baby For A Few Months, But She Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

Some living situations are way too close for comfort…

And if you’ve ever been in one, you know I ain’t lying!

Check out what this woman had to say in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think she’s being unreasonable.

Start now!

AITA if I don’t let my sister move into my new apartment with her baby? “Yesterday I (f26) received a message from my sister Kim (f29). She asked if she could move in with me for a few months because her and her husband decided they want to move out of the country. To do that they need to save money, so they decided to not renew their lease and stay with family for a bit. Kim’s husband is staying with his sister Julia. Kim can’t stay with Julia because Julia has mold in her house. Kim’s one year-old son is dealing with some health problems. And living in a moldy home would make things worse for my nephew. Our mom’s house has mold too. Kim is working with a specialist right now to help with his health conditions. She told me it would only be three months because after three months he will be healed enough to live in a home with mold and they will go to Julia’s. As for my new apartment, I haven’t even had the meeting to sign the lease yet. But it is scheduled, and the plan is to move in next month.

She has some issues with this…

The first main thing is I LOVE living alone. Having my own safe space to myself means everything to me. So at first I was like no way but I am very much a people pleaser so I feel really bad saying no. Is it worth saying no to protect my peace? The second thing is, she has not brought up any kind of way to help around the apartment, such as payment. So it seems she’s expecting to be in my space for at least three months with her child for free.

And she wants some answers.

The third thing is, their lease ends November 30. I just have a lot of questions. When did they realize they were going to do this? What’s the plan? What’s the budget? Why did you wait so last minute to tell me about this? And many more questions. I told her that I would have to take some time to think about it and that I have a lot of questions. We’re going to have a more in-depth phone call about it tomorrow. I just wanted some outside perspective, cause I don’t really have anyone else to talk to too about this. And I’m not sure what to do yet.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

She’s definitely not on board with this idea.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.